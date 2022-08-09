The free-to-attend event will be taking place in the pedestrianised area of West Street between 10am and 4pm.

Classic vehicles will line the high street for visitors to appreciate along with vintage singing and dancing acts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Picture: Solent Mini Club

Committee member for the Solent Mini Club, Phil Butler said: ‘We’ve been attending it for the last six or seven years - we love the event.

‘It’s just a nice event for the people to see the cars - you have to pay entry for a lot of car shows but people love viewing them from the high street.

‘We’ve got about 12 or 13 cars that we’re bringing this year - it will be a good show of classic Minis on display.

‘We’ve got a whole range, they’re all classics, they go from anywhere between 1963 all the way up to 1998.

Picture: Solent Mini Club

‘Some of them have been kept very close to the original, some of them are customised.’

Other automobile groups such as the South Hampshire Vehicle Preservation Society, Morris Minors Owners Club and the Portsmouth and Southampton Mini Club have signed up.

Executive member for leisure and community at Fareham Borough Council, Councillor Sue Walker, said: ‘Bygone Fareham is always such a popular town centre event, with something for everyone to enjoy.

‘I encourage Fareham residents to come along and take a look. Anyone with a vintage vehicle can join in the display by getting in touch with our leisure team.’