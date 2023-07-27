Liam Alexander, a full-time singer and songwriter who regularly busks in Portsmouth and Southampton, was rounded on by heavy-handed market traders who tried to shut him down, saying his music was too loud outside the Guildhall on Friday July 21.

A female member of the public also stuck the boot in by telling Liam his music was depressing - before patronisingly telling him to play more uplifting music after an exchange of words. The incidents were captured on Liam’s live TikTok broadcast.

Liam Alexander being rounded on in Cambridge. Pic: Liam Alexander/TikTok

Cambridge City Council bosses have said they are investigating the incident and want buskers and street performers "to feel welcome in the city".

Following the public embarrassment, Liam moved from the Guildhall to another area in Cambridge where he was well received.

Liam has subsequently posted a video on his TikTok of the incident which has been viewed by 1.7m people - with many showing their support for the musician and calling out those who harassed him.

Liam wrote: “I hate posting negative videos. But what this woman said as a throw away comment truly disgusted me. And for what? To make me feel bad about myself under the guise of a compliment?

“All on top of the two men trying to bully me out of my spot without following their own guidelines. Without those in my livestream, I would’ve gone home. I ended up having a relatively positive day. People like this won't ever stop me doing what I love.”

Daz Bryant, who was watching the live performance when Liam was rudely interrupted several times, said: “I was watching his live stream and it was shocking how he was abused by these individuals. He handled it well and has been complimented on his reaction.

“He is a very popular singer songwriter and has some original music on all platforms which are attracting some positive attention.”

People commenting on Liam’s post were left outraged. One said: “You handled this to the point they walked away, I know they hated themselves. Well done.”

Another said: “The way that woman came over to apologise and ended up blaming you...some people omg.”