Ann Blackwood, of Lee-on-the-Solent, died at Crofton Cemetery in Stubbington on Monday (July 24). Emergency services were deployed to Lychgate Green at 3:47pm after a report of Ann being assaulted in the cemetery.

The 71-year-old woman was initially treated by police officers and paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service (Scas). Ann was pronounced dead a short while later.

Her family have paid tribute to her via Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary. They said: “Her daughter, brothers, their families and all her friends are absolutely devastated by the loss of Ann Blackwood.

"A loving, caring, kind-hearted mother and friend who was very popular in her local community, she was enjoying her retirement with an active lifestyle which included tennis, sailing, cycling and music.” Martin Suter, 66, of Portsmouth Road, Lee-on-the-Solent, has been charged with murder by detectives carrying out the investigation.

Police have stepped up patrols in the area since the assault took place. Suter is currently remanded in police custody.

He is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today following his murder charge. As previously reported in The News, a police spokesperson said: “We would like to thank the local community for their assistance and patience whilst we have carried out our enquiries.”

