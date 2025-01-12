Viral video shows man stopping traffic so he can propose to his girlfriend in the middle of the road

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 12th Jan 2025, 14:57 GMT
Updated 12th Jan 2025, 14:58 GMT
A video has been going viral across social media which appears to show a man abandoning his car in the middle of the road in Portsmouth so that he can propose to his girlfriend.

The video, which has been widely shared on social media, appears to show the man driving out of the junction of Hanway Road into Kingston Road where he leaves his car in the middle of the road - narrowly missing oncoming traffic.

A man has been seen proposing to his girlfriend in the middle of the road in PortsmouthA man has been seen proposing to his girlfriend in the middle of the road in Portsmouth
A man has been seen proposing to his girlfriend in the middle of the road in Portsmouth | Contributed

The man then gets out of his car, produces a bunch of flowers and gets down on one knee in front of his car.

A women then gets out of the car and appears to accept the proposal - with the man seen placing a ring on her finger.

It is thought the video was arranged to capture the moment.

Are you this happy couple? If so, get in touch with us at [email protected].

