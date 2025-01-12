Viral video shows man stopping traffic so he can propose to his girlfriend in the middle of the road
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The video, which has been widely shared on social media, appears to show the man driving out of the junction of Hanway Road into Kingston Road where he leaves his car in the middle of the road - narrowly missing oncoming traffic.
The man then gets out of his car, produces a bunch of flowers and gets down on one knee in front of his car.
A women then gets out of the car and appears to accept the proposal - with the man seen placing a ring on her finger.
It is thought the video was arranged to capture the moment.
Are you this happy couple? If so, get in touch with us at [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.