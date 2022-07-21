Riders of Voi scooters in Portsmouth will see more places to park after the company announced the fitting of 32 new racks over the last six months across the city.

The move will increase parking capacity by nearly a third, meaning 900 spaces will now be available to its users, an additional 260 in Portsmouth.

The installation by the company is to make the service more user-friendly for residents and visitors.

Voi users unlocking their rides.

Areas currently underserved by the scheme, which works in partnership with Solent Transport Future Zone and Portsmouth City Council will be opened up to riders thanks to the fitting.

These include Milton Common, Eastney Beach, and the Lock Sailing Club.

Since launching in 2021, Voi e-scooters has seen ridership touch nearly 372,000 rides in Portsmouth. The company claims this has replaced more than 165,000 short car journeys.

Vois service drives investment in nearly a third more rental e-scooter parking spaces in Portsmouth.

The scheme has also helped save an estimated 87 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

It’s hoped more racks also encourage people to combine rental e-scooters with public transport.

In the 2021 International Transport Forum Report, it was highlighted that dedicated parking racks would improve accessibility and safety for all its users.

Jim Hubbard, senior public policy manager at Voi, said: ‘Parking racks are an important part of helping make rental e-scooters more convenient and accessible for all, especially as the car is still the dominant mode of transport in Portsmouth.

‘The success of the scheme has so far helped change Portsmouth for the better.’

Councillor Lynne Stagg, cabinet member for traffic and transportation at Portsmouth City Council and chair of Solent Transport’s Joint Committee, said: ‘The latest figures on rental e-scooter use show that people are using them as part of their daily routine, which is what we hoped would happen, and I'm pleased to see people are using them with other modes of public transport.