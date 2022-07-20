Suspected drunk motorist driving in an 'erratic manner' on Hampshire road is arrested by police

A MOTORIST spotted driving in an ‘erratic manner’ has been arrested for drink-driving and drug offences by Hampshire police.

By Tom Cotterill
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 11:01 am

Officers were patrolling Lymington when they spotted the vehicle swerving across the road last night at about 10.20pm.

Police pulled the vehicle over in Southampton Road and arrested a 25-year-old male from Lymington.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘Officers pulled the vehicle over and breathalysed the driver at the roadside, which he failed.

‘The 25-year-old was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

‘The vehicle was searched by officers who located a quantity of suspected Class A drugs, which were subsequently seized.

‘The man was further arrested for possession of a Class A drug.’

He remains in custody at this time, police said.

