Officers were patrolling Lymington when they spotted the vehicle swerving across the road last night at about 10.20pm.
Police pulled the vehicle over in Southampton Road and arrested a 25-year-old male from Lymington.
A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘Officers pulled the vehicle over and breathalysed the driver at the roadside, which he failed.
‘The 25-year-old was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.
‘The vehicle was searched by officers who located a quantity of suspected Class A drugs, which were subsequently seized.
‘The man was further arrested for possession of a Class A drug.’
He remains in custody at this time, police said.