Volunteer wanted in Hampshire to help save hens from slaughter

The British Hen Welfare Trust (BHWT) is seeking a rehoming team coordinator volunteer in Hampshire to organise and manage its hen adoption days in the area.

The charity holds rehoming days throughout the country and saves 60,000 hens from slaughter each year. Those hens are adopted and go on to become loving, affectionate pets.

The British Hen Welfare Trust is looking for a volunteer. Picture: BHWT

They are now looking for someone to lead the local rehoming team and oversee their Hampshire events, of which there are usually 10 per year, which involves collecting hens from the farm and handing them over to their new families.

Jane Howorth MBE, founder of the charity, said: ‘This is a chance to really be on the frontline and directly help hens by saving them from slaughter and sending them on their journey to become new beloved family pets.

‘Our volunteers are so important – without them we wouldn’t be able to change the lives of as many hens as we do and we’re eternally grateful to everyone who gives up their time for these wonderful creatures.

‘If you could spare 10 days a year, are good at organisation and would love to help hens, please do think about becoming our rehoming team coordinator. You’d be helping to make a real, life or death difference to thousands of hens.’

To apply go to: www.bhwt.org.uk/get-involved/volunteer/rehoming-team-coordinator/

