Volunteers have been urged to help make the Fratton Family Festival happen this year
More volunteers are still needed for the popular community event in Fratton Road.
The event is set to take place on Sunday September 10. Volunteering on the day is divided into two slots. These are 10.15am - 1.15pm and 1.15 - 4.00pm. People can do shorter periods if they want.
Tasks include giving out programmes and rattling donation buckets, contacting stallholders during the day as directed, assisting at the gazebo and helping to direct people to services and stalls.
“We try to ensure everyone has time off and doesn't do anything for too long,” a spokesperson for the event said. “We provide refreshments and you will be invited to the volunteers thank you event on the evening of December 8.”
If you can help contact Anna on 07841 341 969 or [email protected]