A Portsmouth college has invited local people to vote for the greatest ever person to have resided in the city.

City of Portsmouth College have invited students and local residents to help them crown the Portsmouth hero by voting for their favourite person to have lived in the city. The college will then name a landmark campus building after the winner.

There have been a number of famous people from the city and voters will be able to choose between a list of favourite names or nominate their own unsung hero.

The current nominations are Hertha Ayton, who was an engineer, inventor and suffragette, alongside author Charles Dickens and engineer, Isambard Kingdom Brunel. Also on the list is footballer Mason Mount and classical musician Freda Swain.

Katy Quinn, principal and CEO at City of Portsmouth College said: “Great things come from Portsmouth, as evidenced by this fantastic list of personalities past and present who have achieved great things and who hold a strong connection with our wonderful city.

“We’re urging everyone to choose which of these people best represents the spirit of Portsmouth for them. The winner will have a permanent place on campus at City of Portsmouth College, where great things are achieved every day by our brilliant students.”

Voting booths were set up in Gunwharf Quays on Thursday, November 14 to give shoppers the chance to vote. However, if you missed out on that you can vote online via here.

People will also have the chance to nominate their unsung Portsmouth heroes who don’t get the recognition they deserve. Nominations can be submitted at https://www.city-of-portsmouth-college.ac.uk/great-things-come-from-portsmouth/.

Katy added: “There are so many brilliant and inspirational people working tirelessly for local communities in Portsmouth, we’d like to add some local heroes to our list as well, so we hope everyone will tell us about people they know who should be up there with Mason Mount and Charles Dickens in the candidate list.”