Specialists believe the Newport ship to be a century older than the Mary Rose, dating back to the 15th century. Although all 2,500 pieces of the vessel are now back in Wales, it will take five years for the ship to be reassembled.

Newport Ship timbers

He said: ‘It’s great to work with items that are even older than Mary Rose and just as significant.

‘It's also great to be able to work with the Newport team, and other conservation teams and museums, to be able to display objects and ships like this for future generations.’

Mr Pearson and his team restored five batches of timber, each taking 12 weeks to undergo the freeze-drying process - this marked the final stages in a project that has taken 20 years.

The wood had to be washed before arriving at the Mary Rose museum to remove any impurities. It was then put into tanks with a type of wax - polyethylene glycol - which gave the timbers a strong structure.

David said: ‘For the freeze-drying process we freeze it down to -35 degrees. We then pull a vacuum and then a process takes place that converts the solid ice into vapour which takes out any excess moisture within the wood, so drying it.

David emphasised the significance of this ship for Newport.