Walkers encouraged to put their best foot forward at the Walk for Wards charity event in aid of Queen Alexandra Hospital

The Portsmouth Hospitals Charity event, Walk for Wards, will take place on Sunday, May 8 with the option of a 2.6k, 5k or 10k walk at Staunton Country Park in Havant.

This will be the first time the walk, which usually draws crowds of around 200 people, has gone ahead since the Covid pandemic.

Michelle Lobo, family liaison service manager at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU), is taking part in her first Walk for Wards alongside five others.

She said: ‘We decided to take part in Walk for Wards as it’s a fantastic event in a beautiful outdoor setting. It brings together lots of people affiliated with PHU with a common purpose, to raise funds and enjoy doing so!

‘We are raising funds for the Family Liaison Service; this was formed as part of the trust’s Covid response plan and has become a permanent part of the patient experience umbrella. Our non-clinical service is based on the wards and supports patients in keeping in touch with their loved ones.

‘The funds we raise will help towards purchasing stock for the essentials boxes that are supplied for patients in need. The boxes can include basic toiletries and wellbeing items such as hairbrushes, soft tissues, lip balms, reading glasses or activity items such as a jigsaw or board games.’

The walk for wards takes place on May 8, 2022

Registration starts at £5 per person and the charity asks that you raise a minimum of £30 sponsorship to support your chosen department. The event is free for children under 5 and dogs on leads are welcome too.

Kate Sandys, head of Portsmouth Hospitals Charity, added: ‘We’re delighted to be able to bring back our popular Walk for Wards event again after a two-year absence. We are hoping that residents in the local community show their support and join us on Sunday, May 8 to raise funds for their local hospital.’

All money raised will go to a ward or department of your choice or you have the option of fundraising for the charity’s Working Together Fund, which benefits all areas of the hospital.

To sign up, please visit porthosp.nhs.uk/charity/events/Walk-for-Wards-2022.htm.