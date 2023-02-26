The mammal known as Thor reached the island nation on Friday. British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) volunteers monitored the walrus when he was seen on the beach at Calshot, near Southampton, in December.

In a statement on social media, a representative at the BDMLR said Walrus’ often take long rest stops, especially after significant journeys. Thor was then seen in Scarborough, North Yorkshire, with residents flocking to the harbour to see him.

Thor the wandering Walrus has resurfaced in Iceland nearly two months after he was last spotted in the UK. Picture: Elis Petur / SWNS

It was believed to be the first time ever that a walrus was seen in Yorkshire. The arctic mammal then travelled to Northumberland in January and delighted crowds who saw him resting on a wooden pontoon at the yacht club in Blyth.

Now, the arctic creature has added another town to its tour, after reaching the Icelandic town Breiðdalsvík. BDMLR confirmed it was Thor from markings on the beach.

A spokesman said: ‘After Thor's visit to the UK we wondered if we would ever see him again. We are delighted to have been informed that he is in Iceland.’

Luke McKell, 16, snapped a picture of Thor on a Hampshire beach.

Breiðdalsvík is roughly 850 miles from Blyth. BDMLR said it matched the pale patches on the animal's foreflippers with pictures taken of Thor in Scarborough.

Thor was first spotted in the Netherlands on November 6 and has travelled along the coast of France, reaching as far as Brittany. Fully-grown walruses weigh about two tonnes and measure nearly 4m long, with creatures living for as long as 40 years.