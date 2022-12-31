The arctic mammal known as ‘Thor’ was seen lounging on the beach in Calshot, Southampton, on December 11 after a long swim in the Solent. British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) volunteers and the Coastguard monitored him at the time.

Thor was first sighted in the Netherlands on November 6 and has travelled along the coast of France as far as Brittany. Now, he has ended up in Scarborough, North Yorkshire.

Undated handout photo issued by Stuart Ford of a walrus at Scarborough Harbour. Picture: Stuart Ford/PA.

The tusked creature arrived at the seaside town on Friday night and has drawn huge crowds to the harbour today. Wildlife experts have asked people not to disturb the creature, saying he appears to be ‘taking a break’ and will move on in a few days once he is rested enough to continue his journey north.

It is believed to be the first time a walrus has ever been spotted in Yorkshire. A cordon has been put around him to keep excited crowds from getting too close.

Scarborough resident Richard Coulson, 51, said: ‘I live just round the corner from where it actually is and the traffic up and down our road – it’s just like a summer’s day, it really is absolutely teeming with cars and people. It’s amazing how much attention it’s brought.

‘It’s been well protected – it’s been cordoned off so you can’t get within 20 feet of it.

Thor the walrus was previously spotted in Hampshire. Picture: Stuart Ford/PA.

‘It’s the first time I’ve ever seen one. It’s huge. We see seals quite regularly round Scarborough coastline but something of that size, it’s enormous.

‘You respect nature when you see something of that size. Its tusks are bigger than my arms.’

Stuart Ford, who runs the Sealife Safari boat tour agency, said: ‘I was going down to my boat and there it was on the slipway – magnificent. It’s got to be half a ton. I think it’s a once-in-a-lifetime, first-time-ever thing in Scarborough to see.’

The walrus is believed to being travelling further north. Picture: Stuart Ford/PA.

The Sea Life Scarborough aquarium said its animal care team is monitoring the walrus’s situation, along with the RSPCA and British Divers Marine Life Rescue.

They wrote on social media: ‘Please do not worry – he appears well and is just taking a well deserved rest after his long adventure!

‘Please be respectful of his rest and try not to disturb him. While it is a very exciting opportunity for us, naturally they do not like lots of noise and are not familiar with domestic animals so please keep pets on leads and remain a safe distance for your own welfare and his.