Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Queen Alexandra Hospital has issued a warning that it is currently seeing a “high demand” for its services with it “really busy”.

Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth | Getty Images

Ambulances are said to be “packed everywhere” with long waits for patients as the beleaguered hospital struggles to cope - with people urged to use other services where possible. No critical incident has been declared. A number of police vehicles have also been seen at the site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A post on social media from the hospital said: “The hospital is really busy right now and we are seeing high demand on our emergency services.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the hospital told The News: “There is no critical incident at the hospital. We are currently very busy and are asking people to use other services such as urgent care centres, GPs, pharmacies and NHS 111 to get health care support. Our Emergency Department is still open for people that need life saving care.”