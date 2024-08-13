Warning as Queen Alexandra Hospital "really busy" amid "high demand" as people urged to use other services
Ambulances are said to be “packed everywhere” with long waits for patients as the beleaguered hospital struggles to cope - with people urged to use other services where possible. No critical incident has been declared. A number of police vehicles have also been seen at the site.
A post on social media from the hospital said: “The hospital is really busy right now and we are seeing high demand on our emergency services.”
A spokesperson for the hospital told The News: “There is no critical incident at the hospital. We are currently very busy and are asking people to use other services such as urgent care centres, GPs, pharmacies and NHS 111 to get health care support. Our Emergency Department is still open for people that need life saving care.”
