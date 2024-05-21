Breaking
Warning of “heavy traffic” after two-vehicle crash in Bedhampton
Rush hour drivers are being warned of “heavy traffic” after a two-vehicle crash in Bedhampton.
AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to crash, two vehicles involved on B2149 New Road Eastbound at Stockheath Lane.”
Police have been contacted for more details.
