Breaking

Warning of “heavy traffic” after two-vehicle crash in Bedhampton

By Steve Deeks
Published 21st May 2024, 17:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Rush hour drivers are being warned of “heavy traffic” after a two-vehicle crash in Bedhampton.

AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to crash, two vehicles involved on B2149 New Road Eastbound at Stockheath Lane.”

Police have been contacted for more details.

Related topics:BedhamptonTraffic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.