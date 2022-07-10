Hook Academy giving a display of folk dancing.

Warsash Festival 2022: Here's the best photos from the return of the huge community show

THE return of Warsash Festival has been captured by photographers from The News, with the chairman of the event thanking everyone who attended.

By Richard Lemmer
Sunday, 10th July 2022, 7:20 pm

The festival was cancelled and its future put in jeopardy when its organising committee said the event was proving too time consuming for the organisers.

Now the event in Strawberry Field has returned – with those stepping-in to run the show thanking all those who returned to attend.

Matt Chase, the chairman of Warsash Festival said: ‘I'd like to thank everyone who attended today and helped make it the return that we hoped for.’

Here are the best photographs captured at Warsash Festival 2022 by The News.

1. 'Allo 'allo 'allo, what's going on here, then?

Alfie, aged two, and Frankie Akhurst, aged three, with PCSO Ann Adams and PC Steve Cann.

Photo: Keith Woodland

2. Fantasy All Stars putting on a show

The Fantasy All Stars display team put on a show for the festival. Picture: Keith Woodland (090721-61)

Photo: Keith Woodland

3. Classic cars on show

More than a dozen classic cars were shown off to festival attendees.

Photo: Keith Woodland

4. Young 'drives' behind the wheel of a very old car

Eva, aged eight, and Fynn Patterson, aged 10, in a 1915 Model T.

Photo: Keith Woodland

