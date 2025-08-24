Betty Boo was ‘doin the do’ at the Seaside Stage at Victorious Festival yesterday in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She is best known for "Doin' the Do", "Where Are You Baby?", and "Let Me Take You There". This year she re-released her first two studio albums and is touring the UK for the first time.

Betty Boo attracted a large crowd to the Seaside Stage who watched her perform many of her hits.

Watch the video embedded in this story to watch highlights of her performance of Where Are You Baby?