Watch as Kaiser Chiefs thrill the crowds with their energetic performance at Victorious
Kaiser Chiefs have thrilled the crowds at Victorious Festival this evening (Friday, August 22) with their energetic performance on the Common Stage.
The band was a late replacement for Michael Kiwanuka, who has dropped out of all summer performances this summer as a result of an illness, and their return to the Southsea event could not have been given a warmer welcome.
Watch the video embedded in this story for some of the highlights of their performance.