Kaiser Chiefs have thrilled the crowds at Victorious Festival this evening (Friday, August 22) with their energetic performance on the Common Stage.

The band was a late replacement for Michael Kiwanuka, who has dropped out of all summer performances this summer as a result of an illness, and their return to the Southsea event could not have been given a warmer welcome.

Watch the video embedded in this story for some of the highlights of their performance.