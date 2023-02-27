This video, which features fantastic areal footage shot by Solent Sky Services, shows the scale of the project which saw artists from across the city come together. Artists worked over the weekend carefully crafting the amazing artwork along the 80-metre-long hoarding at Hilsea Lido. It formed part of the Hilsea Lines project and included world-renowned street artist My Dog Sighs who repainted his popular 'eyes' artwork on the lido wall in collaboration with Portsmouth-based street artist Fark whose art focuses on spreading positivity.