Watch as the amazing artwork created at Hilsea Lido in Portsmouth is created

A fantastic wall of artwork has been created at Portsmouth’s Hilsea Lido as part of a scheme to enhance the city.

By Kelly Brown
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 5:19pm

This video, which features fantastic areal footage shot by Solent Sky Services, shows the scale of the project which saw artists from across the city come together. Artists worked over the weekend carefully crafting the amazing artwork along the 80-metre-long hoarding at Hilsea Lido. It formed part of the Hilsea Lines project and included world-renowned street artist My Dog Sighs who repainted his popular 'eyes' artwork on the lido wall in collaboration with Portsmouth-based street artist Fark whose art focuses on spreading positivity.

FULL STORY AND PICTURES: ‘Fantastic artwork unveiled at Portsmouth's Hilsea Lido as part of project to enhance the city’

Artists from around Portsmouth at the Hilsea Lido creating their individual art pieces as part of the Hilsea Lines project. Picture: Solent Sky Services
Portsmouth