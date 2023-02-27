A fantastic wall of art has been created at Portsmouth's Hilsea Lido as part of a project to enhance the north of the city.

The artists worked over the weekend carefully crafting the amazing artwork along the 80-metre-long hoarding at Hilsea Lido. It formed part of the Hilsea Lines project and included world-renowned street artist My Dog Sighs who repainted his popular 'eyes' artwork on the lido wall in collaboration with Portsmouth-based street artist Fark whose art focuses on spreading positivity.

Through the Corner Collective the pair helped Portsmouth City Council enlist the local artists to get involved with the project, which received government Levelling-Up funding, to offer a diverse range of art styles from whimsical figures, graffiti-style and images that reflect the sea and the nautical nature of our city.

Each of the artists created their own style of art on the hoardings to collectively represent levelling-up and the different elements of the Hilsea Lines project which includes Hilsea Lido, Foxes Forest and enhancing walking and cycling routes in the north of the city. There are also four boards with levelling up, PCC, Hilsea Lines and Hilsea Lido branding on the hoarding which will provide updates on the project in the future.

The levelling-up funding was a joint bid, with the International Port, to transform Portsmouth's visitor economy. The council received £8.75m levelling up funding from the government for the Hilsea Lines area, with Hilsea Lido at the heart of the redevelopment. A more accessible and better-connected woodland and green space around Hilsea Lines is also planned as part of the project.

Artwork at Hilsea Lido My Dog Sighs at work. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 250223-19)

Artwork at Hilsea Lido Artists from around Portsmouth at the Hilsea Lido on Friday, February 24, creating their individual art pieces as part of the Hilsea Lines project. Picture: Solent Sky Services

Artwork at Hilsea Lido Pictured is: (l-r) My Dog Sighs and Fark. Picture: Sarah Standing (240223-156)

Artwork at Hilsea Lido Pictured is: Declan Puttock known as Soak. Picture: Sarah Standing (240223-5845)