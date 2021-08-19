A HMS Queen Elizabeth crew member watches as highly explosive ordnance is brought onboard. Picture: Royal Navy

On social media, the Royal Navy posted a time-lapse video showing the delicate operation to manoeuvre dozens of cutting-edge bombs from RFA Fort Victoria – as the two warships maintain a brisk pace across the waves.

More than 14 tonnes of rounds, missiles, and bombs were transferred, including 16 Paveway IV laser guided bombs for the supersonic stealth F-35B jets onboard.

In a tweet, a crew member onboard said: ‘1st time transferring live munitions today, 14540kg of them.

‘Loaded on from @RFAFortVictoria, along with food and aviation fuel, keeping our sailors and jets going at sea! #CSG21’

More than 41 tonnes of food and provisions were also loaded onboard the aircraft carrier, which can accommodate more 1,600 crew members.

The Queen Elizabeth-class carriers carry more than 66,000 sausages, 28,800 rashers of bacon, 64,800 eggs, and 12,000 tins of beans during deployments to keep everyone onboard well-fed.

HMS Queen Elizabeth crew undertake a delicate rearmament operation. Picture: Royal Navy

HMS Queen Elizabeth has recently visited the US territory of Guam after venturing through the South China Sea, where she was stalked by Chinese subs.

