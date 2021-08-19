Watch as the Royal Navy's HMS Queen Elizabeth undertakes speedy and intricate explosives rearmament at sea

HOW do you transfer 14 tonnes of live missiles and bombs across two ships on choppy waters? The Royal Navy has shown how, as the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth undertakes her first live munitions rearmament at sea.

By Richard Lemmer
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 9:39 am
Updated Thursday, 19th August 2021, 12:55 pm
A HMS Queen Elizabeth crew member watches as highly explosive ordnance is brought onboard. Picture: Royal Navy

On social media, the Royal Navy posted a time-lapse video showing the delicate operation to manoeuvre dozens of cutting-edge bombs from RFA Fort Victoria – as the two warships maintain a brisk pace across the waves.

More than 14 tonnes of rounds, missiles, and bombs were transferred, including 16 Paveway IV laser guided bombs for the supersonic stealth F-35B jets onboard.

Read More

Read More
New sculpture will mark decade since ‘Southsea Dinosaur’ stood on common as Luna...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

In a tweet, a crew member onboard said: ‘1st time transferring live munitions today, 14540kg of them.

‘Loaded on from @RFAFortVictoria, along with food and aviation fuel, keeping our sailors and jets going at sea! #CSG21’

More than 41 tonnes of food and provisions were also loaded onboard the aircraft carrier, which can accommodate more 1,600 crew members.

The Queen Elizabeth-class carriers carry more than 66,000 sausages, 28,800 rashers of bacon, 64,800 eggs, and 12,000 tins of beans during deployments to keep everyone onboard well-fed.

HMS Queen Elizabeth crew undertake a delicate rearmament operation. Picture: Royal Navy

HMS Queen Elizabeth has recently visited the US territory of Guam after venturing through the South China Sea, where she was stalked by Chinese subs.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

Royal NavyHMS Queen Elizabeth