WATCH: Comedian Al Murray leaves crowd in stitches during stand up gig at Victorious Festival 2024

By Steve Deeks

Crime Reporter

Published 25th Aug 2024, 19:12 BST
Comedian Al Murray left the crowd in stitches during his stand up gig at Victorious Festival 2024.

The Pub Landlord delivered jokes galore to the packed audience in the comedy tent - whilst drinking his customary pints of beer.

See the comedian in action above as fans enjoy the performance.

