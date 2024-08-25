WATCH: Comedian Al Murray leaves crowd in stitches during stand up gig at Victorious Festival 2024
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Comedian Al Murray left the crowd in stitches during his stand up gig at Victorious Festival 2024.
The Pub Landlord delivered jokes galore to the packed audience in the comedy tent - whilst drinking his customary pints of beer.
See the comedian in action above as fans enjoy the performance.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.