Victorious crowds were in fine voice singing ‘football’s coming home’ at a fantastic set by the Lightning Seeds on the Castle Stage yesterday.

Fans were delighted by the performance and joined in with singing Three Lions in what has now become an anthem for fans watching England play at major tournaments after its original release in 1996 with David Baddiel, Frank Skinner.

Watch the video embedded in this story to see the fans singing away to both The Life of Riley and Three Lions.