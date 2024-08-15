WATCH: Emergency crews search for person in water off Southsea Beach

By Steve Deeks

Crime Reporter

Published 15th Aug 2024, 12:38 BST
A video shows emergency crews searching the water for a person off Southsea Beach on Wednesday night.

A search mission was launched last night following reports of a person getting into difficulty in the water near Portsmouth Harbour. | Marilyn Jeffrey

The emergency services flocked to Southsea following the report of a ‘possible’ person in difficulty in the water . The coastguard received a 999 call at approximately 9.15pm alerting them to the possibility of the serious incident.

A spokesperson for the Coastguard said: “HM Coastguard received a 999 call at around 9.15pm last night (August 14) reporting a possible person in difficulty in the water in Southsea.

“A coastguard helicopter, Hillhead and Portsmouth coastguard rescue teams, Gosport Independent Lifeboat and a police boat were all sent. After a thorough and extensive search of the area the teams were stood down.”

