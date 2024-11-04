WATCH: Fabulous fireworks delight the crowds at Hayling Island

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 4th Nov 2024, 20:19 BST
Fabulous fireworks dazzled the crowds on Hayling Island at the weekend with two fantastic free family displays.

The first took place off the Ferryboat Inn on Saturday (November 2) with music and entertainment ahead of the main event.

The second then took place on Sunday (November 3) near the Ship Inn at Langstone Bridge which also featured an outside bar and BBQ.

To see the fireworks off the Ferryboat Inn watch the video embedded in this story.

