WATCH: Fans at Milton Arms pub in Portsmouth cheer on team against Serbia

England fans gathered at the Milton Arms in Portsmouth on Sunday evening to watch England’s opening game of Euro 2024 against Serbia.

England fans gathered at the Milton Arms in Portsmouth on Sunday evening to watch England's opening game against Serbia in Euro 2024.Photos by Alex Shute

The Three Lions won the match 1-0 in what turned out to be tense finish after dominating early on. Fans in the pub cheered on the side as they endured some nervy moments during the evening.

But Gareth Southgate’s men held on to bring relief to fans.