Watch: Hidden gem Portsmouth cafe making name for itself celebrates first year
Mumma P’s, based at Fratton Community Centre, marked the occasion by offering free cupcakes with every hot drink purchased by lucky customers.
The family-run cafe was set up in memory of owner Debbie McAll’s late mother who was renowned for her delicious cooking. Mumma P’s has grown in its first year and is the only local business to ship food to customers through online delivery services.
The venue is much more than just a traditional cafe with it offering a range of mouth-watering items - with their cookie-dough pies, waffles and crepes making a name for themselves.
Debbie and Emily Cowell, operations director, said: “Running a small independent business is hard especially at this time. We are proud to have made our first year a success.
“However, so many people still do not know we are here. So what better way it was to spread the word to mark our first year by thanking our regular customers and to happily welcome new customers.
“Not only do we serve the most amazing breakfasts around, along with other great items on our menu, we are getting a little name for ourselves for our cookie-dough pies, waffles and crepes.”
Watch the video above to see more of the amazing foods available and hear all about Mumma P’s.