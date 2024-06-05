Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thousands of people have been at Southsea Common to celebrate the heroic veterans involved in the Normandy Landings.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla during the UK's national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day, hosted by the Ministry of Defence on Southsea Common. Photo: Dylan Martinez/PA Wire

Incredible stories of bravery were shared on the 80th anniversary of D-Day as the common was transformed into a sea of red, white and blue with members of the public dressed in patriotic outfits to pay tribute to the brave veterans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The spectacle featured a morning event, which took place between 11am and 1pm, with an evening event also taking place. Dame Helen Mirren hosted the commemorations which featured military musician performances, special guests and a flypast by the Royal Air Force Red Arrows.