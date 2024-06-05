WATCH: Highlights from incredible Southsea showpiece event to commemorate D-Day 80
Incredible stories of bravery were shared on the 80th anniversary of D-Day as the common was transformed into a sea of red, white and blue with members of the public dressed in patriotic outfits to pay tribute to the brave veterans.
The spectacle featured a morning event, which took place between 11am and 1pm, with an evening event also taking place. Dame Helen Mirren hosted the commemorations which featured military musician performances, special guests and a flypast by the Royal Air Force Red Arrows.
Watch the video attached of the moving events from today in Portsmouth.
