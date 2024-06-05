WATCH: Highlights from incredible Southsea showpiece event to commemorate D-Day 80

By Steve Deeks
Published 5th Jun 2024, 20:49 BST
Thousands of people have been at Southsea Common to celebrate the heroic veterans involved in the Normandy Landings.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla during the UK's national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day, hosted by the Ministry of Defence on Southsea Common. Photo: Dylan Martinez/PA WireKing Charles III and Queen Camilla during the UK's national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day, hosted by the Ministry of Defence on Southsea Common. Photo: Dylan Martinez/PA Wire
Incredible stories of bravery were shared on the 80th anniversary of D-Day as the common was transformed into a sea of red, white and blue with members of the public dressed in patriotic outfits to pay tribute to the brave veterans.

The spectacle featured a morning event, which took place between 11am and 1pm, with an evening event also taking place. Dame Helen Mirren hosted the commemorations which featured military musician performances, special guests and a flypast by the Royal Air Force Red Arrows.

Watch the video attached of the moving events from today in Portsmouth.

