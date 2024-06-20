WATCH: Huge plume of smoke as emergency services tackle a 'large residential fire' in Gosport
Police, fire and rescue and the ambulance service are all in attendance at the incident in Hill Park Road, with people urged to avoid the area to allow the emergency services to respond.
In a statement issued on social media Gosport Police said: “We are currently dealing with a large residential fire in Hill Park Road, Gosport. Please avoid the area whilst we work hard with Hampshire Fire Service and South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust to resolve this as quickly as possible. To all residents of Gosport please keep your windows and doors closed where reasonable to avoid acrid smoke.
Eight homes have been affected in Hill Park Road, Gosport, after a fire broke out and spread quickly between the terraced houses. Those affected returned to their homes this morning to see what they could salvage. The initial reports and the preliminary fire investigation has found that an e-scooter is the most likely cause of the fire. As a result Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service has issued a warning about the dangers of leaving unattended e-scooters and bikes on charge. They said charging lithium batteries indoors increases the fire risk, especially if charged overnight when occupants are sleeping.