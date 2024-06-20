Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A huge plume of smoke has filled the Gosport sky this evening (June 19) as emergency services tackle a large fire at a home in Gosport.

Police, fire and rescue and the ambulance service are all in attendance at the incident in Hill Park Road, with people urged to avoid the area to allow the emergency services to respond.

The video by Lee Hopkins, which is embedded within this story, captures the scene.

In a statement issued on social media Gosport Police said: “We are currently dealing with a large residential fire in Hill Park Road, Gosport. Please avoid the area whilst we work hard with Hampshire Fire Service and South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust to resolve this as quickly as possible. To all residents of Gosport please keep your windows and doors closed where reasonable to avoid acrid smoke.

