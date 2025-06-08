WATCH: Hundreds of people turn out for Southwick Revival

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 8th Jun 2025, 17:12 BST

Hundreds of people turned out on Saturday for Southwick Revival, which showcased vehicles and characters from war time England.

The event, which also runs on Sunday, made its annual return to Southwick following the 81st anniversary of D-Day on Friday June 6.

See the video above of the incredible event.

