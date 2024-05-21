Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There is nothing better than Southsea in the sun and I was given the privilege of a unique view of the seafront sites on a charity trike.

Cycling Without Age provided the ride as part of their fundraising push on Friday, May 17. The charity run by The You Trust has until the end of June to raise £25,000 in order to continue providing their services to communities in Portsmouth and Hayling Island.

Volunteer pilot, Debbie Pentland, took me out on the electric assisted trike to showcase what they do for vulnerable and isolated people in the community. Just from the short trip I was able to see the benefits that fresh air and friendly faces would give to people. Nearly everyone that we went past offered a smile and a hello as we cycled past.

Cycling Without Age are currently looking for donations to help with their uncertain future. Their fundraising page can be found here.