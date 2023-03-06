Rewild by Limbic Cinema was at the Mountbatten Centre as part of We Shine Portsmouth in November 2022 and is now up for a prestigious Digital Culture Award. Rewild has been shortlisted in the Digital Content category.

‘Our judges had their work cut out for them narrowing 100s of entries down to just 32. They represent the best in innovation and transformation in creativity & culture,’ Digital Culture Network said.

Limbic Cinema has been shortlisted for a Digital Culture Award in the Digital Content category in 2023 for its Rewild installtion on the Mountbatten Centre. Pic Limbic Cinema/Facebook

Limbic Cinema, in a post on social media, said of the honour: ‘Super proud to share that Limbic Cinema has been shortlisted for a Digital Culture Award in the Digital Content category in 2023. Special thanks to @portsmouthcreates for making our large scale interactive artwork ‘Rewild’ possible at We Shine festival in 2022

‘Thanks to @severnarts and @pinwheel_ltd for commissioning ‘Rewild’ and supporting its development, we couldn’t have achieved it without your support. Poetry on this iteration was written and performed by @hollymullineaux. Featuring beautiful illustrations by @nunulanka.

‘Congratulations to all the talented creative folks who have been shortlisted.’

The We Shine Festival saw tens of thousands of people flocked to see the installations, get interactive and take part in the numerous events taking place across the city, and more than the 80,000 in 2021. More than 2,500 local people took part in free creative workshops and activities both in the lead-up and during the event days.