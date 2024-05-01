WATCH: Inside new state of the art McDonald's in Whiteley now open

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

McDonald’s in Whiteley has opened

People were seen piling in to the new 65-seater restaurant in Whiteley Shopping Centre that will create around 100 new jobs in the community.

The News was there for the big occasion and went behind the scenes to find out all about the stunning new venue that has among the “best” technology available of any McDonald’s, helping to streamline orders for customers while lighting the load for staff.

The fast-food restaurant has table service, self-ordering kiosks and an outside seating area following significant investment from franchisee Jose Calaza, who has promised more new McDonald’s venues in the south. The restaurant is open from 7am – 12am, seven days a week.

Jose, who now owns and operates eleven McDonald’s restaurants in Hampshire, said “We are delighted to open another brand-new McDonald’s restaurant.

“People are at the heart of our business, and we look forward to welcoming new employees with the jobs our restaurant will create. We’re committed to investing in opportunities for a mix of all ages, life stages and backgrounds, promoting flexibility and equality. It’s particularly exciting to be opening this new restaurant as McDonald’s celebrates its 50th year in the UK.”