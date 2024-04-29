Excitement as brand-new McDonald’s restaurant with latest technology set to open

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

McDonald's which is coming to Whiteley Shopping Village. Pic: Sarah Standing

The new 65-seater restaurant in Whiteley Shopping Centre will create around 100 new jobs for the local community and will feature table service, self-ordering kiosks and an outside seating area. Following significant investment from franchisee Jose Calaza, the restaurant will be open from 7am – 12am, seven days a week.

Jose, who now owns and operates eleven McDonald’s restaurants in Hampshire, said “We are delighted to be opening another brand-new McDonald’s restaurant in Fareham and can’t wait to see local customers, both new and old, enjoy our services on offer.

“People are at the heart of our business, and we look forward to welcoming new employees with the jobs our restaurant will create. We’re committed to investing in opportunities for a mix of all ages, life stages and backgrounds, promoting flexibility and equality. It’s particularly exciting to be opening this new restaurant as McDonald’s celebrates its 50th year in the UK.”

With consumers increasingly looking for greater speed, efficiency and choice when ordering their food, the new Fareham restaurant has been built in-line with McDonald’s ambitious ‘Convenience of the Future’ programme. This combines a new layout with the latest technology to create a “more seamless and enjoyable experience for customers”.

A spokesperson added: “With dedicated areas for the different ways to order, the new restaurant offers a more efficient way to order and provides customers with adequate space to enjoy their meal. The new kitchen design and dedicated courier waiting area allow crew to better accommodate both courier and customer needs, meaning they will be able to serve more quickly, efficiently, and accurately than ever before.”

Mia Gordon, centre director at Whiteley, said: “McDonald’s is an exciting addition to our current restaurant offering and we know how popular it is going to be with visitors looking for a quick bite to eat. The new restaurant will also bring even more employment opportunities for the local community and it’s great to see just how many roles are being created.”

