WATCH: “It stinks of sewage water which isn’t very nice” - Gosport resident fumes over flooding
Heavy rain has left Leesland Road “deep” in water as a beleaguered resident has expressed her disappointment at what is becoming a familiar scene.
Blocked drains saw water spill out into the road which was then blocked off. To add to the feeling of irritation, the road “stinks of sewage” according to resident Victoria Smith. She said: “Overnight we’ve had flooding from the rain and the sewage drains have popped off so our roads have been flooded.
“The water has come near my house and is quite deep. It stinks of sewage water at the moment so that’s not very nice. It affects us every time it floods. We’ve had no sleep because we’re up early trying to sort out our cars, get things moved and block off the road.
“It normally happens once or twice a year but when it happens there is no escape from it. I’m very disappointed because they did some work here before and all the drains were meant to be cleaned out and unblocked but nothing has worked at all.
“It’s happened three times in the last year and the fact the drains still aren’t working is very disappointing.”
