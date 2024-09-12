WATCH: "I love to hate it" - sped up timelapse video of M27 between Portsmouth and Southampton
No stranger to congestion, the motorway is rarely out of the news and is a regular source of heated discussion with its array of incidents, queues and roadworks sparking its fair share of hair pulling amongst its army of users - as frequently shown on The News’ Hampshire Traffic and Travel page on Facebook.
The frenetic 27.9 mile stretch runs between Cadnam in the New Forest and Portsmouth which then transitions into the A27. The M27 also boasts an important connection north with the M3 at junction 4 and features mini-motorways into the cities of Portsmouth and Southampton via the M275 and M271. It was opened in stages between 1975 and 1983 - when it was rather quieter - and now sees around 150,000 drivers use it every day.
Three sections of the M27 have been widened to four lanes each way, the first between junctions 7 and 8, the second between junctions 3 and 4, and the third begins at the slip road where junction 11 joins until mid-way to junction 12.
After years of work and millions of pounds spent to turn it into a controversial Smart Motorway, things then almost seemed normal for a while before it was announced there would be another two years of roadworks. This is to accommodate a surface overlay scheme between junction 5 and 7 and will provide a “smoother ride” and address the issue of confusing old lane lines.
While the M27 may be a source of great irritation for many, in the interests of balance it has to be said it offers a direct, speedy link across the south of Hampshire - when nothing goes wrong.
See our sped up timelapse video from Portsmouth to Southampton showcasing the route as it currently is. Luckily there were no incidents on this occasion. Enjoy the ride.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.