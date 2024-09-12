Love it or hate the M27 provides a vital link across south Hampshire between the two largest areas in the county - Portsmouth and Southampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A couple police cars drive up the empty M27 in September 1975 Picture: The News PP4966

No stranger to congestion, the motorway is rarely out of the news and is a regular source of heated discussion with its array of incidents, queues and roadworks sparking its fair share of hair pulling amongst its army of users - as frequently shown on The News’ Hampshire Traffic and Travel page on Facebook.

The frenetic 27.9 mile stretch runs between Cadnam in the New Forest and Portsmouth which then transitions into the A27. The M27 also boasts an important connection north with the M3 at junction 4 and features mini-motorways into the cities of Portsmouth and Southampton via the M275 and M271. It was opened in stages between 1975 and 1983 - when it was rather quieter - and now sees around 150,000 drivers use it every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three sections of the M27 have been widened to four lanes each way, the first between junctions 7 and 8, the second between junctions 3 and 4, and the third begins at the slip road where junction 11 joins until mid-way to junction 12.

The M27 in Portsmouth | nw

After years of work and millions of pounds spent to turn it into a controversial Smart Motorway, things then almost seemed normal for a while before it was announced there would be another two years of roadworks. This is to accommodate a surface overlay scheme between junction 5 and 7 and will provide a “smoother ride” and address the issue of confusing old lane lines.

While the M27 may be a source of great irritation for many, in the interests of balance it has to be said it offers a direct, speedy link across the south of Hampshire - when nothing goes wrong.

See our sped up timelapse video from Portsmouth to Southampton showcasing the route as it currently is. Luckily there were no incidents on this occasion. Enjoy the ride.