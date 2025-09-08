A man and a woman were rescued from a small inflatable boat that ran out of petrol in the Solent on Sunday.

The dramatic incident was captured on camera and led to delays of around an hour at 6pm to a Wightlink ferry called the St Faith after its safety boat was deployed to save the people.

However, amid struggles from the St Faith ferry to tow the boat, another ferry, the Victoria of Wight, then sent their safety boat to tug the stricken boat back to the Fishbourne terminal.

Passenger Mike Timson said: “About 10 minutes after leaving we had to stop as there was a small inflatable in distress due to running out of petrol. The St Faith had to launch her safety boat to get the man and women who were stuck on their boat.

“They had no life jackets on and were not dressed appropriately to be at sea. Another ferry coming from Portsmouth, the Victoria of Wight, was then sent as it looked like the St Faith's boat was struggling to tow the stricken boat back to the terminal.

“The St Faith boat also really struggled to get the outboard going on their safety boat. Both ferries were sat in the Solent while waiting the return of each safety boat.”