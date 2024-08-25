WATCH: Natasha Bedingfield dazzles huge crowd at Victorious Festival 2024 - picture gallery

By Steve Deeks, Steve Deeks
Published 25th Aug 2024, 18:35 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2024, 18:38 BST

Natasha Bedingfield drew a huge crowd on Sunday afternoon and dazzled them with her performance.

Appearing on the Common Stage, the English singer-songwriter performed popular songs from her debut album Unwritten 20 years ago and some new tracks.

See our gallery below of her performance and fans enjoying the occasion.

Natasha Bedingfield drew a huge crowd on Sunday afternoon and dazzled them with her performance. Pictured - Natasha Bedingfield Photos by Alex Shute

1. Natasha Bedingfield at Victorious Festival

Natasha Bedingfield drew a huge crowd on Sunday afternoon and dazzled them with her performance. Pictured - Natasha Bedingfield Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
Natasha Bedingfield drew a huge crowd on Sunday afternoon and dazzled them with her performance. Pictured - Natasha Bedingfield Photos by Alex Shute

2. Natasha Bedingfield at Victorious Festival

Natasha Bedingfield drew a huge crowd on Sunday afternoon and dazzled them with her performance. Pictured - Natasha Bedingfield Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
Natasha Bedingfield drew a huge crowd on Sunday afternoon and dazzled them with her performance. Pictured - Natasha Bedingfield Photos by Alex Shute

3. Natasha Bedingfield at Victorious Festival

Natasha Bedingfield drew a huge crowd on Sunday afternoon and dazzled them with her performance. Pictured - Natasha Bedingfield Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
Natasha Bedingfield drew a huge crowd on Sunday afternoon and dazzled them with her performance. Pictured - Natasha Bedingfield Photos by Alex Shute

4. Natasha Bedingfield at Victorious Festival

Natasha Bedingfield drew a huge crowd on Sunday afternoon and dazzled them with her performance. Pictured - Natasha Bedingfield Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Victorious Festival 2024

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.