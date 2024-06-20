Watch: Old Portsmouth is a fantastic place you must visit - picture gallery

The historic area, where the city’s origins began, offers a lot of variety considering its relatively small size.

Visit Portsmouth sums up what you can expect from a trip to Old Portsmouth on its website.

It reads: “In Old Portsmouth, the cobbled streets are lined with historic homes, traditional pubs and quaint tea rooms. The historic Portsmouth Harbour area is a world away from its old incarnation as a hive of vice and debauchery - now it's an ideal place to experience the quiet life.

“Explore the Camber Dock and ramparts before indulging in some home-cooked food at a pub overlooking the Solent. Sip wine alfresco in the summer or enjoy a coffee by a cosy fire in the colder months - it's an ideal spot for couples, dog owners or those after a break from the city hubbub.”

1 . Old Portsmouth A dramatic sunset behind the Isle of Wight Car Ferry Terminal, Old PortsmouthPhoto: Mark Emerton Photo Sales

2 . Old Portsmouth Old Portsmouth is an enjoyable place to visitPhoto: NW Photo Sales

3 . Old Portsmouth Old Portsmouth is an enjoyable place to visitPhoto: NW Photo Sales