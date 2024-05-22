WATCH: One person injured as car flips in rush hour crash on busy Portsmouth road near school

By Steve Deeks
Published 22nd May 2024, 10:16 BST
A car flipped over on a busy Portsmouth road near a school during morning rush hour.

Burrfields Road crash. Pic: Stuart Vaizey Burrfields Road crash. Pic: Stuart Vaizey
Several emergency vehicles attended the incident on Burrfields Road around 8.40am on the roundabout by the retail park close to Admiral Lord Nelson School.

One person was injured in the two-vehicle crash that caused delays in the area. No one has been arrested.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.41am to reports of a two-vehicle collision on Burrfields Road. One person suffered a minor injury.”

