WATCH: Pie and Vinyl Record Store Day in Southsea proves a hit

By Steve Deeks
Published 12th Apr 2025, 16:04 BST
Music fans flocked to Southsea for the popular annual Record Store Day.

People camped out in tents and queued for hours down Castle Road to get hold of precious new releases on offer at Pie & Vinyl.

Fantastic deals were there to be had for a variety of music genres as people packed the street for the music feast that has become a popular date in the diary over the years.

Castle Road was transformed into a sea of colour as people wallowed in the sunshine to enjoy the music and offerings in the bustling street.

See pictures below and video above of the event.

Picture of David Bowie at the Pie and Vinyl event.

1. Record Store Day

Picture of David Bowie at the Pie and Vinyl event. Photo: Alec Chapman

A group of people queuing outside Pie and Vinyl with tents.

2. Pie and Vinyl Record Store Day

A group of people queuing outside Pie and Vinyl with tents. Photo: Alec Chapman

A group of people queuing outside Pie and Vinyl with tents

3. Pie and Vinyl Record Store Day

A group of people queuing outside Pie and Vinyl with tents Photo: Alec Chapman

A group of people queuing outside Pie and Vinyl

4. Pie and Vinyl Record Store Day

A group of people queuing outside Pie and Vinyl Photo: Alec Chapman

Related topics:SouthseaVinylCastle Road
