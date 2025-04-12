WATCH: Pie and Vinyl Record Store Day in Southsea proves a hit

People camped out in tents and queued for hours down Castle Road to get hold of precious new releases on offer at Pie & Vinyl.

Fantastic deals were there to be had for a variety of music genres as people packed the street for the music feast that has become a popular date in the diary over the years.

Castle Road was transformed into a sea of colour as people wallowed in the sunshine to enjoy the music and offerings in the bustling street.

See pictures below and video above of the event.

1 . Record Store Day Picture of David Bowie at the Pie and Vinyl event.

2 . Pie and Vinyl Record Store Day A group of people queuing outside Pie and Vinyl with tents.

3 . Pie and Vinyl Record Store Day A group of people queuing outside Pie and Vinyl with tents