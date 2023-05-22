News you can trust since 1877
WATCH: Portsmouth Chilli and Gin Festival - our reporter weeps tears of pain after eating the hottest sauces

Fans of fiery food and gin connoisseurs were spoilt for choice at Portsmouth’s second Chilli and Gin festival – but our reporter was left in tears of pain.

By Joe Buncle
Published 22nd May 2023, 10:49 BST- 1 min read

Reporter Joe Buncle tried some of the hottest chilli sauces on offer at the event in Fort Purbrook this weekend and they were almost too hot to handle.

Watch our video to see how he got on:

ALSO READ: 13 photos of people enjoying spicy chillis and refreshing gin at Fort Purbrook

Reporter Joe Buncle took on the chillis at the Portsmouth Gin and Chilli FestivalReporter Joe Buncle took on the chillis at the Portsmouth Gin and Chilli Festival
Reporter Joe Buncle with UK Chilli Queen Shahina Waseem Picture: Habibur RahmanReporter Joe Buncle with UK Chilli Queen Shahina Waseem Picture: Habibur Rahman
