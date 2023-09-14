Portsmouth traffic: Goldsmith Avenue in Fratton remains closed after concern for welfare report for man
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers are currently at the scene in Goldsmith Avenue, Fratton. It is believed that a man was seen from a height, with multiple officers being deployed to the scene.
A police spokesman said: “We were called at 1.46pm to a report of a concern for welfare for a man on Goldsmith Avenue in Southsea.
“Police are on scene and the road has been partially closed. Please avoid the area at this time while we deal with the incident.”
Major traffic delays are being caused as a result of the emergency incident. Portsmouth Roads reports: “Goldsmith Ave is now closed both ways from Fratton Bridge to Fratton Way Roundabouts - Avoid the area due to ongoing incident.
"Severe Traffic delays throughout the area and along Velder Ave, Rodney Rd and Milton Rd.”
Wave105Travel reported at 5.48pm: “Goldsmith Avenue in Portsmouth remains closed between Fratton Bridge & Fratton Way Rbts due to an incident.
"Severe congestion on routes into the city. Congestion through Copnor, Fratton, North End, Hilsea & Cosham.
"The southbound works on Marketway are causing queues back to M27.”
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been contacted requesting the latest information on the incident.
Portsmouth and Hampshire Traffic Blog
Police update on incident
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have provided an update about the incident on Goldsmith Avenue.
Officers are responding to a concern for welfare report of a man.
The scene at Goldsmith Avenue
Two pictures from the scene at Goldsmith Avenue. It is believed that police are trying to help a man seen from a height.
Police incident
People have been warned to avoid Goldsmith Avenue due to an ongoing police incident.
The scene at Goldsmith Avenue
Police at the scene in Goldsmith Avenue.
Crowds in Fratton
Crowds are gathering in the Goldsmith Avenue area as police continue to handle the concern for welfare report.
Picture is the area opposite Priory School.
Police advice
Police are urging the crowds to disperse while they handle the situation.
Portsmouth Police reported on Twitter: “We are currently dealing with an incident in Goldsmith Avenue and the road has been partially closed.
Police cordon still in place
The cordon is still in place in Goldsmith Avenue.
Severe traffic delays in the Goldsmith Avenue area
Portsmouth Roads reports that motorists are facing severe traffic delays in the Goldsmith Avenue area.
Traffic update
Due to the ongoing emergency incident, traffic congestion is being felt across the city.
Wave105Travel reports: “Major traffic problems continue in #Portsmouth due to the ongoing incident.
“Also very slow inbound on #M275 through to the works on Marketway.”
Further traffic update
The police incident is continuing in Goldsmith Avenue and several parts of the city are being affected by severe traffic congestion.
