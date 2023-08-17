News you can trust since 1877
WATCH: "Prime idiot” driver reported to police after travelling along Eastern Road, Portsmouth, with one hand holding “insecure” mattress on car roof

A “prime idiot” driver was reported to police after travelling along the Eastern Road with one hand holding an “insecure” mattress on the car roof.
By Steve Deeks
Published 17th Aug 2023, 12:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 12:56 BST

The incident was captured on camera by a stunned passenger who was also travelling along the Eastern Road on Sunday just before 2pm.

The resident branded the driving as “reckless’ and said he caught the “idiot” from all the way back in Chichester and then on the M27 travelling in a Mercedes with a large mattress perilously positioned on the roof.

Driver caught holding mattress on car roof along Eastern Road on August 13. Pic suppliedDriver caught holding mattress on car roof along Eastern Road on August 13. Pic supplied
In the video the Mercedes driver is seen with one hand on the driving wheel and one hand out the window holding the load on the roof as he makes his way along the key route into the city.

The person who captured the video said: “Talk about Sunday drivers. Check out this prime idiot caught on the Eastern Road coming into Portsmouth from as far back as Chichester. I spotted him on the M27 at 1.50pm and shot this video.

“This is an example of reckless driving. He has been reported to police.”

A police spokeswoman said: “On Sunday, 13 August, officers received a report of a car driving along Eastern Road with an insecure load on it’s roof. Officers are looking into the matter.”