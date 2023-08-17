The incident was captured on camera by a stunned passenger who was also travelling along the Eastern Road on Sunday just before 2pm.

READ NOW: Update over man found dead

The resident branded the driving as “reckless’ and said he caught the “idiot” from all the way back in Chichester and then on the M27 travelling in a Mercedes with a large mattress perilously positioned on the roof.

Driver caught holding mattress on car roof along Eastern Road on August 13. Pic supplied

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the video the Mercedes driver is seen with one hand on the driving wheel and one hand out the window holding the load on the roof as he makes his way along the key route into the city.

The person who captured the video said: “Talk about Sunday drivers. Check out this prime idiot caught on the Eastern Road coming into Portsmouth from as far back as Chichester. I spotted him on the M27 at 1.50pm and shot this video.

“This is an example of reckless driving. He has been reported to police.”