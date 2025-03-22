WATCH: Protesters say 'enough is enough' in Guildhall Square
A protest was held in support of Palestine in Portsmouth on Friday.
The Enough is Enough emergency protest was held in Guildhall Square where gatherers held banners to show solidarity with Palestine while speakers voiced their opinions.
Watch the video above of the demonstration.
