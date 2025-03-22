WATCH: Protesters say 'enough is enough' in Guildhall Square

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 22nd Mar 2025, 12:12 BST
A protest was held in support of Palestine in Portsmouth on Friday.

The Enough is Enough emergency protest was held in Guildhall Squareplaceholder image
The Enough is Enough emergency protest was held in Guildhall Square | Sarah Standing

The Enough is Enough emergency protest was held in Guildhall Square where gatherers held banners to show solidarity with Palestine while speakers voiced their opinions.

Watch the video above of the demonstration.

Related topics:Portsmouth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice