WATCH: Red Arrows put on stunning display at Southsea Common for Armed Forces Day

Red Arrows put on stunning display at Southsea Common for Armed Forces Day
The Red Arrows put on a stunning display at Southsea Common for Armed Forces Day on Saturday in front of a large crowd.
The daredevils performed an array of jaw-dropping moves to thrill onlookers.
There were also military parades, live music and displays throughout the day as well as lots of stalls and entertainment. A Royal Navy parachute drop was another highlight of this fantastic event.
See the video of the Red Arrows display from the event:
