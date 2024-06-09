WATCH: Red Arrows put on stunning display at Southsea Common for Armed Forces Day

By Steve Deeks
Published 9th Jun 2024, 10:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The Red Arrows put on a stunning display at Southsea Common for Armed Forces Day on Saturday in front of a large crowd.

Red Arrows at Southsea CommonRed Arrows at Southsea Common
Red Arrows at Southsea Common

The daredevils performed an array of jaw-dropping moves to thrill onlookers.

There were also military parades, live music and displays throughout the day as well as lots of stalls and entertainment. A Royal Navy parachute drop was another highlight of this fantastic event.

See the video of the Red Arrows display from the event:

Related topics:Red Arrows

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.