WATCH: Red Arrows put on stunning display at Southsea Common for Armed Forces Day

The Red Arrows put on a stunning display at Southsea Common for Armed Forces Day on Saturday in front of a large crowd.

Red Arrows at Southsea Common

The daredevils performed an array of jaw-dropping moves to thrill onlookers.

There were also military parades, live music and displays throughout the day as well as lots of stalls and entertainment. A Royal Navy parachute drop was another highlight of this fantastic event.