News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

WATCH: Rothschild’s giraffe with love heart on its cheek at Marwell Zoo getting used to new home

A ZOO has expressed its love for its new giraffe Mburo, which has a ‘love-heart’ mark on its cheek.

By Freddie Webb
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 12:32 pm

Marwell Zoo has taken delivery of the three-year-old Rothschild’s giraffe from Chester Zoo.

Mburo arrived on September 8 and is the first male giraffe at Marwell for five years.

Read More

Read More
Portsmouth's Civic Offices have been running at 'less than a fifth full'
Giraffes Makeda, Mburo, Ruby and Christa at the zoo. Mburo, the three-year-old Rothschild's giraffe had previously lived at Chester Zoo. Picture: Marwell Zoo.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

He will live with females Makeda, Christa and Ruby.

The youngster is currently four metres tall but could grow to 5.7m when fully grown.

Adam Ford, senior animal keeper, said: ‘Mburo’s arrival is very exciting for Marwell and the future of the Rothschild’s giraffes, furthering Marwell’s in-situ conservation programmes.

‘He is settling in well with the girls and is proving to be a big character already.

Advertisement

Hide Ad
Mburo, the three-year-old Rothschild's giraffe had previously lived at Chester Zoo. Picture: Marwell Zoo.

‘He has many distinguishable features, such as his large ossicones (the horns on a giraffe’s head) which both bulls and cows have, but in bull giraffes they are always more prominent.

‘He also has a perfect love-heart on his left cheek.’

A spokeswoman for the zoo said Mburo is settling in well: ‘We’ve got so much love for our latest new arrival Mburo.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Takeaways plan for former Portsdown Main guard posts on Portsdown Hill

‘Amongst a number of distinguishing features that will help him easy for guests to spot, Mburo has a love-heart on his left cheek.

‘Our giraffe herd is being quarantined for 30 days to reduce the risk of introducing parasites and disease.

‘This means that viewing of the giraffe is currently slightly limited.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

‘There are still places to see them but the areas in closest proximity have been closed off for the time being.’