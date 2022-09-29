Marwell Zoo has taken delivery of the three-year-old Rothschild’s giraffe from Chester Zoo.

Mburo arrived on September 8 and is the first male giraffe at Marwell for five years.

Giraffes Makeda, Mburo, Ruby and Christa at the zoo. Mburo, the three-year-old Rothschild's giraffe had previously lived at Chester Zoo. Picture: Marwell Zoo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will live with females Makeda, Christa and Ruby.

The youngster is currently four metres tall but could grow to 5.7m when fully grown.

Adam Ford, senior animal keeper, said: ‘Mburo’s arrival is very exciting for Marwell and the future of the Rothschild’s giraffes, furthering Marwell’s in-situ conservation programmes.

‘He is settling in well with the girls and is proving to be a big character already.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mburo, the three-year-old Rothschild's giraffe had previously lived at Chester Zoo. Picture: Marwell Zoo.

‘He has many distinguishable features, such as his large ossicones (the horns on a giraffe’s head) which both bulls and cows have, but in bull giraffes they are always more prominent.

‘He also has a perfect love-heart on his left cheek.’

A spokeswoman for the zoo said Mburo is settling in well: ‘We’ve got so much love for our latest new arrival Mburo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Takeaways plan for former Portsdown Main guard posts on Portsdown Hill

‘Amongst a number of distinguishing features that will help him easy for guests to spot, Mburo has a love-heart on his left cheek.

‘Our giraffe herd is being quarantined for 30 days to reduce the risk of introducing parasites and disease.

‘This means that viewing of the giraffe is currently slightly limited.

Advertisement Hide Ad