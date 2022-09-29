It's not the first time a Royal Marines band has put on a surprise performance - with an group from the band's School of Music surprising shoppers at Gunwharf Quays in 2018 . Picture: Malcolm Wells.

A brass-band ensemble from the Royal Marines Band Service marched – unannounced – through Grand Central Terminal, to usher in the start of the Atlantic Future Forum.

Posting on social media, a representative from Grand Central Terminal said: ‘(The terminal) was honored to host the Band of the Royal Marines visiting NYC this week to kick off the Atlantic Future Forum #aff22 taking place on the HMS Queen Elizabeth.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

The military conference onboard HMS Queen Elizabeth has seen hundreds of military guests come together to discuss pressing military and strategic challenges around the globe.

Captain Ian Feasey, commanding officer of HMS Queen Elizabeth, said the aircraft carrier had been transformed into a unique, world-class conference venue for the forum.

He said: ‘It is an amazing privilege to bring HMS Queen Elizabeth back to New York and to be formally welcomed to the United States by His Majesty’s Ambassador.

‘We are very much looking forward to hosting the fifth Atlantic Future Forum and welcoming onboard senior leaders that embody our deep and special relationship with the United States.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

HMS Queen Elizabeth was joined in New York by her frigate escort, HMS Richmond, which sailed up the Hudson River for a berth on Manhattan Island.