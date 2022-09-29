Watch Royal Marines Band surprise Grand Central Terminal in New York with 'flash mob' performance
COMMUTERS at a train station in New York had a surprise this week – as a Royal Marines band paraded through the terminal to mark the beginning of a major military conference.
A brass-band ensemble from the Royal Marines Band Service marched – unannounced – through Grand Central Terminal, to usher in the start of the Atlantic Future Forum.
Posting on social media, a representative from Grand Central Terminal said: ‘(The terminal) was honored to host the Band of the Royal Marines visiting NYC this week to kick off the Atlantic Future Forum #aff22 taking place on the HMS Queen Elizabeth.’
The military conference onboard HMS Queen Elizabeth has seen hundreds of military guests come together to discuss pressing military and strategic challenges around the globe.
Captain Ian Feasey, commanding officer of HMS Queen Elizabeth, said the aircraft carrier had been transformed into a unique, world-class conference venue for the forum.
He said: ‘It is an amazing privilege to bring HMS Queen Elizabeth back to New York and to be formally welcomed to the United States by His Majesty’s Ambassador.
‘We are very much looking forward to hosting the fifth Atlantic Future Forum and welcoming onboard senior leaders that embody our deep and special relationship with the United States.’
HMS Queen Elizabeth was joined in New York by her frigate escort, HMS Richmond, which sailed up the Hudson River for a berth on Manhattan Island.
The aircraft carrier’s sister ship, HMS Prince of Wales, had been due to host the forum, but she was forced to return alongside Portsmouth Naval Base due to a major fault to a propeller shaft.