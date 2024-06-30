WATCH: Runners get covered in mud for Race for Life's Pretty Muddy on Southsea Common

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than two thousand people soaked themselves in mud for charity on Saturday by taking on Cancer Research UK’s Pretty Muddy obstacle course on Southsea Common.

Race For Life Pretty Muddy, Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse (290624-241)

Men, women and children of all ages and abilities took part in day one of this weekend’s Race for Life events to celebrate survivors, remember loved ones lost to cancer and to help fund life-saving tests and treatments of the future.

