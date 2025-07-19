WATCH: SailGP in Southsea gets underway after weather fears - picture gallery

By Steve Deeks
Published 19th Jul 2025, 17:41 BST
Racing for the SailGP in Southsea got underway after weather warnings.

The event started on Saturday as 12 national teams compete in identical hydrofoiling F50 catamarans.

Practice had been halted on Friday due to strong gusts of wind while an amber and yellow weather warning were issued for Portsmouth for thunderstorms and rain – with a “danger to life” warning.

But racers took to the water in fine and sunny conditions in front of 20,000 spectators who had flocked to see the prestigious international event.

See pictures from SailGP below and a video attached above.

Sail Grand Prix in Southsea

1. Sail Grand Prix

Sail Grand Prix in Southsea Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
Sail Grand Prix in Southsea on Saturday

2. Sail Grand Prix

Sail Grand Prix in Southsea on Saturday Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
Sail Grand Prix in Southsea today

3. Sail Grand Prix

Sail Grand Prix in Southsea today Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
Sail Grand Prix. Pictured: Carl Birks from Gosport

4. Sail Grand Prix

Sail Grand Prix. Pictured: Carl Birks from Gosport Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:RacingSouthseaPortsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice