WATCH: SailGP in Southsea gets underway after weather fears - picture gallery

The event started on Saturday as 12 national teams compete in identical hydrofoiling F50 catamarans.
Practice had been halted on Friday due to strong gusts of wind while an amber and yellow weather warning were issued for Portsmouth for thunderstorms and rain – with a “danger to life” warning.
But racers took to the water in fine and sunny conditions in front of 20,000 spectators who had flocked to see the prestigious international event.
See pictures from SailGP below and a video attached above.
